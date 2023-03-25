Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Sarah Snook is a well-known actress who has appeared in various projects such as Succession, Predestination, Steve Jobs, Sleeping Beauty, The Dressmaker, Run Rabbit Run, An American Pickle, Pieces of a Woman, Robot Chicken, Winchester and many others. She is a two-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee, a Golden Globes Award winner, and a Critics Choice Awards winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Sarah Snook’s net worth in 2023.

Sarah Snook’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $4 million

Sarah Snook’s net worth in 2023 is $4 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Sarah Snook was born on December 1st, 1987 in Adelaide, South Australia. She studied at St. John’s Grammar School. Snook earned a scholarship to attend Scotch College. However, Snook opted to study instead at the National Institute of Dramatic Arts, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in acting.

While studying at the National Institute of Dramatic Arts, Snook honed her acting skills. She appeared in various theater productions in Australia including King Lear and Saint Joan.

In 2009, Snook garnered her first acting role in the TV series All Saints. A year later, she appeared in Sisters of War and the short Crystal Jam. Snook’s performance as Lorna Whyte earned her first Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Awards for Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama. Snook also made appearances in Blood Brothers, My Place, Spirited and Packed to the Rafters.

Two years after earning her first acting role, Snook made her big screen debut in Sleeping Beauty (2011). Afterwards, Snook had roles in movies like Not Suitable for Children, Jessabelle, These Final Hours, Holding the Man, Predestination and many others.

For Snook’s role in These Final Hours, she earned Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Australian Film Critics Association Awards. Furthermore, she won her second Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Awards, this time for Best Lead Actress in Predestination.

After making it big in Australia’s entertainment industry, it wasn’t a surprise that Snook took her talents international. In 2015, she appeared in the biographical drama Steve Jobs. Here, she acted alongside established Hollywood stars such as Michael Fassbender, Kate Winslet and Seth Rogen. Steve Jobs would gross over $34 million around the world.

A year later, Snook made a brief appearance in the hit TV series Black Mirror. She was cast in The Glass Castle soon thereafter, where she with the likes of Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson. The Glass Castle earned over $22 million in revenues worldwide.

But while Snook has explored the international scene, that didn’t stop her from continuing to pursue roles in Australia. She had memorable performances in The Dressmaker, Oddball, The Beautiful Lie, Winchester and Brothers’ Nest.

In 2018, Snook rose to global prominence after her remarkable performance as Shiv Roy in the hit HBO TV series Succession. For her performance as Shiv Roy, Snook earned a Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, also bagging two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Last but not least, Snook won for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television.

Snook was originally paid $100,000 per episode for Succession, earning a total of $2 million over the show’s first two seasons. But after taking home several awards for making Shiv Roy come to life, Snook’s paycheck soared to $350,000 per episode for the third season, allowing her to earn around $3.5 million. With Succession set to air for season four, Snook is expected to rake in more money from the hit series.

Given Snook’s rise to prominence as an actress, she is penciled to appear in future projects such as The Beanie Bubble. Here, Snook will have the opportunity to work alongside Hollywood stars Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis.

But while Snook has carved out a decorated acting career, she still remains firm in her belief that money isn’t equated to true happiness.

“You don’t need money to be happy because those people certainly don’t seem to be…The thing about money is you have to maintain it,” Snook told Wenlei Ma of news.com.au. “And then you have all these expensive things and they need a lot of expensive upkeep. I feel like there should be a ceiling or cap with most people. Say your wealth increases and you’re a hundred-millionaire — you don’t need to be taking private jets everywhere and suddenly you are. Well, you don’t need to. You don’t need to be eating lobster and throwing out half of it.”

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Sarah Snook’s net worth in 2023?