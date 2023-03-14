Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

After its port to other consoles back in January, we finally know the release date for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s console port, specifically on PlayStation and Xbox, as well as on Windows.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Release Date: April 28, 2023

Step up to Master Rank and hunt your way through a mysterious new story in Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak, coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PS5, and PS4 on April 28th! New monsters, locales, gear, hunting mechanics and an expansive endgame await you… pic.twitter.com/mPcqCQmIza — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) March 9, 2023

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak comes out on April 28, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Windows via the Xbox store and Game Pass. Players will, however, have to own the base game Monster Hunter Rise to play this expansion. The base game is also available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Game Pass, and PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Players will get two bonus add-on content when buying the expansion, namely the “Loyal Dog Costume” Palamute layered armor, as well as the “Striped Cat Costume” Palico layered armor. Additionally, players who order the Deluxe Edition of Sunreak will receive the following as well:

“Dragonsbane” hunter layered armor

“C Hound” Palamute layered armor

“F Devout” Palico layered armor

“Take Aim” gesture set

Sunbreak brings Hunters to the land of Elgado, which is being threatened by three monsters known as the Three Lords. The Hunter must help in defeating these monsters, as their presence is a danger not only to Elgado but to Kamura as well. To aid in defeating these monsters, the Hunter receives various new skills for each of the game’s 14 weapon types. This includes new Wirebug abilities, as well as other tricks.

Not only that, but Sunbreak introduces the Follower system. This lets players take along NPC characters to their hunts, allowing them to help in taking down monsters. Each of the followers has their own specialty weapons and will use them when out hunting with the player. Change your Follower to match your mission, or stick to bringing your favorite NPC. The choice is up to you.

These followers will be especially helpful in taking down the new monsters that roam the land of Elgado. From well-known and loved classic monsters like the Diamyo Hermitaur, to the vampiric elder dragon Malzeno. The player will have to use everything at their disposal, including the armor and weapons from these new foes, to take down the Three Lords.

That’s all the information we have about Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s release date on console, specifically on Xbox, PlayStation, and Windows. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.