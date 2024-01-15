Two of the top teams in the Big 12 face off as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Baylor-Kansas State prediction and pick.

Two of the top teams in the Big 12 face off as Baylor faces Kansas State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Baylor-Kansas State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Baylor comes into the game ranked 14th in the nation this year while sitting at 14-2. They are also 3-0 in conference play this year. They opened the season winning nine straight games before losing back-to-back games to Michigan State and Duke. Since then they have won five straight, including going 3-0 in the Big 12. Last time out it was close, but they were able to take care of Cincinnati 62-59.

Meanwhile, Kansas State comes into the game sitting at 12-4 on the year. They opened with a loss to USC, and after winning the next three, would fall to Miami. They were on a four-game winning streak before last time out. Kansas State faced Texas Tech last time out, and they led at the half by 11. Texas Tech would break down that lead though, finally tying the game with 1:36 left in the game. Kansas State retook the lead with 41 seconds left but with 30 seconds left, Texas Tech hit a layup and was fouled. They would hit the free throw to win 60-59.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Baylor-Kansas State Odds

Baylor: -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -134

Kansas State: +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Baylor vs. Kansas State

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread

Baylor comes into the game ranked 14th in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but sit 58th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Baylor is tenth in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 1st in the nation in three-point percentage. Baylor is led on offense by Ja'Kobe Walter this year. He comes in with 15.3 points per game while shooting 38.5 percent from three this year. RayJ Dennis is second on the team in points, with 13.8 points per game this year, and he is the leader in assists, with 6.3 per game. Meanwhile, Langston Love has been a great three-point shooter this year. He comes in with 11.4 points per game this year but is hitting 48.1 percent from three on the year.

Baylor is 183rd in rebounding this year, and sturglge on defensive rebounding, sitting 103rd in defensive rebound percentage. This is led by Yves Meissi. He comes in with six rebounds per game on the year. Meanwhile, Jalen Bridges and Ja'Kopbe Walter come in both averaging over four rebounds per game this year.

Baylor is 95th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 110th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They average just 7.1 steals per game this year, but both Dennis and Jayden Nunn come in with 1.3 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Missi comes in with 1.7 blocks per game.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread

Kansas State comes in sitting 57th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 101st in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 32nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kansas State is 113th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 191st in effective field goal percentage. Cam Carter leads the way this year, with 16.6 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Tylor Perry comes in with 15.1 points per game this year but is not shooting great at just 34.6 percent this year. He is leading the team in assists this year with 5.3 assists per game. Finally, Arthur Kaluma comes in with 14.9 points per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field.

Kansas State is 29th in the nation in rebounds per game but sits 241st in the nation in defensive rebound percentage. Still, they are 12th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. This is led by David N'Guessan. He comes in with 8.2 rebounds per game this year while scoring eight points per game. Meanwhile, Arthur Kaluma comes in with 7.9 rebounds per game, and two other players come in with over five rebounds per game.

Kansas State is allowing 67.6 points per game this year, 74th in the nation. Cam Carter has been great, coming in with two steals per game this year, while also having .9 blocks per game this year. Further, Tylor Perry comes in with 1.3 steals per game this year.

Final Baylor-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a tighter game than expected. Kansas State is playing well, and while they are not great on offense, they are solid on defense. They will be able to slow down the three-point game from Baylor this year. Further, Kansas State is going to be able to win the rebounding battle in this one. That will keep the game close in this one.

Final Baylor-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State +2.5 (-120)