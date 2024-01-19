We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Baylor-Texas prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The ninth-ranked Baylor Bears will face the Texas Longhorns in some exciting college basketball action. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Baylor-Texas prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Baylor lost 68-64 to the Kansas State Wildcats. Initially, they led 31-26 at halftime. Baylor held a 52-46 lead with two minutes left but blew the lead, and it caused the game to go into overtime. Then, Langston Love missed a three-pointer that could have given them the lead in the waning moments of overtime. Jalen Bridges finished with 11 points while shooting 5 for 13 while also grabbing five rebounds. Also, Yves Missi had nine points and 11 rebounds. Love finished with 15 points while shooting 6 for 14 off the bench. Overall, the Bears shot 32.9 percent from the field, including a poor 17.9 percent (5 for 28) from beyond the arc. They also shot 47.7 percent from charity stripe (9 for 19).

Texas lost 77-71 at home to the UCF Knights. At first, they led 44-32 at halftime. But the wheels fell off the trailer in the second half, and they started to collapse. Ultimately, it was 68-67 with 4:23 left in the game. But the Knights went on a 10-3 run to finish the game. Significantly, Ithiel Horton led the way with 20 points. Max Abmas and Dillon Mitchell each added 15 points. However, the rest of the team struggled by combining for 21 points total. The Longhorns shot 50 percent from the field, including 38.5 percent from the triples. They also struggled from the charity stripe, shooting just 58.3 percent. Additionally, they lost the board battle 34-20.

Texas leads the head-to-head series 31-22. However, Baylor won the last battle 81-72 on February 25, 2023. Baylor is 10-13 at home against the Longhorns and 8-17 on the road.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Baylor-Texas Odds

Baylor: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -110

Texas: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Baylor vs. Texas

Time: 12 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor is 10-5-1 against the spread. Additionally, they are 1-1 against the spread on the road. The Bears are also 9-3-1 against the spread as a favorite. Therefore, there will be a lot of things to look at as these teams meet.

Ja'kobe Walter is their top guy, as he averages 14.8 points per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field. Ultimately, he will hope to bounce back after scoring only eight points against Kansas State. Rayj Dennis is great, averaging 13.4 points per game. However, he only managed seven points against Kansas State. Love is currently averaging 11.6 points per game. Ultimately, the Bears will rely on him to do more as they hope to try and cover the spread and beat a Longhorns team that is simply not as good as they once were. Bridges is another reliable option, averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field. Therefore, expect the Bears to involve him in the gameplan heavily.

Baylor will cover the spread if Walter and Dennis can bounce back with standout performances. Then, they need to clamp down on defense and prevent the Longhorns from gaining confidence.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas is currently 5-12 against the spread. Also, they are 3-8 against the spread at home. The Longhorns are also 1-3 against the spread as an underdog. Moreover, they are 0-2 against the spread against ranked opponents.

But the Longhorns have some options at their disposal. First, Abmas is great, averaging 17.8 points and 4.3 assists per game. Abmas is also shooting 45.6 percent from the field, including 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. Then, there is Dylan Disu. He is currently averaging 14.1 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. However, he only mustered seven points in his last game. The Longhorns would like to see him do more, as he did against Cincinnati on January 9, when he went off for 33 points. Meanwhile, Tyrese Hunter is averaging 12.1 points per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Hunter only had seven points in his last game and will look for a bounceback. Then, there is Mitchell. So far, he is averaging 11.3 points per game and has been reliable.

Texas will cover the spread if Abmas and Disu can both hit their shots consistently. Then, they need to avoid collapsing in the second half again and play a full game of basketball.

Final Baylor-Texas Prediction & Pick

Baylor is the favorite here despite their history against Texas. Ultimately, look for them to continue playing good basketball despite the hiccup from the last game. The Bears overcome the Longhorns on the road and cover the spread.

Final Baylor-Texas Prediction & Pick: Baylor +1.5 (-120)