Bears’ heartwarming Brittney Griner gesture amid detainment in Russia

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russian prison for 261 days. Experts have called the seven-time WNBA all-star’s conviction for smuggling drugs a political ploy by Russia, who is in the midst of a war with Ukraine. Griner’s loved ones have openly discussed how hard the situation has been on them.

A part of those who want to see her come home is her family at Baylor, where she won a championship and rewrote the college basketball history books. The Bears took it upon themselves to honor Griner and will wear a “BG” patch on their jerseys this season.

“I see her as a mother, as a sister, as a spouse, as a daughter, as an unbelievable ambassador for the game of basketball,” Collen said in September. “We can argue about kneeling or not kneeling all day long. Brittney Griner has worn that USA across her chest and won gold medals for this country. She’s represented Baylor. She was Baylor. She made Baylor a household name.”

Baylor’s gesture comes at a time where former Bears’ head coach Kim Mulkey, who is now with LSU, has shut down questions about Griner’s situation in Russia. Baylor fans and the basketball world at large has called out Mulkey for her silence and unwillingness to offer support of the center that put her program on the map. Mulkey even went as far to say that she won’t talk about Griner even when asked about it in the preseason.

Griner and her camp are hoping the United States can negotiate a prisoner swap so she doesn’t have to serve nine years in prison. Her appeal to have the conviction overturned was denied on Oct. 25.