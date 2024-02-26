In a standout game against Pittsburgh, Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair broke Brittney Griner's NCAA Division I women's basketball scoring record, leading her team to a 63-53 win. Fair scored 23 points, bringing her career total to 3,302, surpassing Griner's 3,283 points at Baylor from 2009 to 2013. Fair's achievement places her fifth on the all-time scoring list, just behind basketball legends like Jackie Stiles, Kelsey Mitchell, Kelsey Plum and Caitlin Clark.
Struggling with her shot for three quarters at 3-for-12, Fair ignited in the fourth, sinking free throws, a jumper and a layup to bring Syracuse close at 49-47 just before the seven-minute mark. Shortly after, her assist on a Sophie Burrows jumper narrowed the gap to two points once more, 51-49. Alyssa Latham's follow-up shot handed Syracuse a slim lead, 52-51, with three minutes left. Despite a Pitt basket by Liatu King, Dyaisha Fair's three-pointer regained a two-point advantage for Syracuse, extending it to a 57-53 lead with 1:38 remaining. In response to Pittsburgh's shooting slump of 1-for-13, Syracuse capitalized on fouls in the last minute, with Fair and Woolley securing the victory with free throws.
Woolley and Burrows contributed with 14 and 11 points, respectively, for Syracuse (23-5, 13-4 ACC), per the Associated Press. King stood out for Pittsburgh (8-21, 2-14) with 29 points and 10 rebounds, supported by Bella Perkins with 11 points and Rapuluchi Ayodele with a game-leading 11 rebounds.
Syracuse initially led 15-14, but Pittsburgh gained an edge with Perkins' scoring, leading 30-25 at the break. Despite trailing by at least seven points each quarter, Syracuse never fell behind by more than eight.
The regular season concludes with Syracuse visiting No. 6 NC State, while Pitt faces Miami and then Boston College at home.