Brittney Griner’s 9-year prison sentence appeal denied by Russian court

According to ESPN’s T.J. Quinn, Brittney Griner’s appeal has been rejected by a Russian Court after she was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. It was an expected result given Russia’s high conviction rate. Quinn reported that the next step for Griner’s potential release would be Russia engaging with the United States after the U.S. midterms.

According to Quinn, Griner would live out her sentence in a penal colony if the United States is not able to negotiate her release. Right now, Griner is in a detention center (the same one she has been in since being detained) and made a video appearance in court today. Her lawyers said they “didn’t expect any miracles to happen” when asked about the situation prior to the court’s decision to upheld the ruling.

According to the New York Times, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladmir V. Putin are “expected to attend a summit of Group of 20 leaders next month in Indonesia.” The report included that Biden would only speak with at the summit if it was to discuss Griner’s sentencing.

The Women’s Basketball Player’s Association released a statement calling for Americans to join their campaign to bring the Phoenix Mercury star home.

“Let us not be divided in this moment,” the statement read. “Rallying around BG and all wrongfully detained Americans is the common thread of humanity that unites us without regard to ideology or political party. We must unite and support the stated public commitment of the Biden Administration and Congressional leaders to do everything possible to get her home.”

Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia for 250 days.