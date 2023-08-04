The Chicago Bears are not done adding new weapons for Justin Fields. The team has decided to go all-in on the young quarterback this season by building around his unique skillset. Their biggest acquisition is, of course, trading the first overall pick for ex-Panthers WR DJ Moore. They also went and grabbed a player from their rival Packers in tight end Robert Tonyan. They're not quite done milking Green Bay: the Bears signed ex-Packers TE Marcedes Lewis, per Tom Pelissero.

“The #Bears are finalizing a deal with veteran TE Marcedes Lewis, per sources. This will be Lewis’ 18th NFL season — breaking a tie with Jason Witten and Tony Gonzalez for the most ever played by a tight end.”

Lewis will be playing in his 18th season in the NFL. Lewis spent most of his career in Jacksonville, but he's been donning the Packers' colors for the last five years. It's worth noting that the new Bears tight end's career-high in yards with Green Bay is 214.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bears aren't bringing in Lewis for his pass-catching abilties, though. Instead, the team is bringing Lewis in for his blocking ability as a tight end. With the team focusing more on Justin Fields' running and passing, giving him a reliable line is important. Lewis can come in and add another lineman to block for the backfield in running situations or to protect Fields in the pocket in pass plays.

Chicago also addressed their offensive line with a traditional lineman, drafting Darnell Wright in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears are setting Justin Fields up to succeed this season. Can the star quarterback meet the high expectations placed upon him.