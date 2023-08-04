Justin Fields just notched an insane quarterback rushing record in his previous NFL season. The Chicago Bears' main man hopes to replicate that same feat, top it, and then add on it. He even set a personal challenge for himself during the NFL Training Camp as the Windy City's football team acquired DJ Moore.

Rushing quarterbacks are often one-dimensional in their play styles. This might be because the game is seeing more air attacks in throws in the NFL these days but versatility is hard to accomplish. Balancing both of those athletic feats in the same position can be quite hard. However, Justin Fields was up for the challenge and he unveiled his goal of throwing 4,000 yards this season in his latest statement at the NFL Training Camp, via CBS News.

“I think I'm just getting better every day. I don't know if I can grade myself necessarily, but I think I'm improving every day, and I think there are sometimes where somewhere else you might not [improve]. You might have to sit on your back leg a little bit longer sometimes, but it's really just confirming the defense and just letting your receivers roll out,” he said.

A lot of this can be seen as confidence and a boost because he got a new weapon in DJ Moore. The challenge may be lofty but this is not his first time defying the odds. Will the Bears QB do it and even win the regular season MVP due to the feat?