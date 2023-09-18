The Chicago Bears had an unfortunate run at their NFL Week 2 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Justin Fields and his squad could not put up much of a fight because of Darnell Mooney unexpectedly going down due to a knee injury. Other receivers like DJ Moore stepped up but they still fell short.

Darnell Mooney's NFL Week 2 got cut short after he went down in the second half. The Bears opted to have him checked immediately in the locker room and the updates were encouraging. His injury against the Buccaneers was not considered serious, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The wide receiver ended the game without a target. Moore, Chase Claypool, Velus Jones, and Trent Taylor had to make sure that Justin Fields still had quality options despite this. Moore, in particular, was the primary target in the game. He could not get a touchdown but his receiving prowess was on show. This netted him 104 receiving yards on six receptions. This still lagged significantly behind the Buccaneers' weapons. Mike Evans recorded 171 yards and a touchdown for his team with the same amount of receptions as Moore.

The update comes as a delight for the Bears as they hope to get back into playoff contention. As of the moment, they have lost two games. The early return of Mooney means that Fields gets more options and routes to look after. Fans can only be optimistic right now because there is not yet a final timetable for his comeback. Will he get back on the gridiron soon?