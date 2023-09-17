The Chicago Bears dropped to 0-2 with a disappointing 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 2, and quarterback Justin Fields got brutally honest on the situation that the Bears are in.

“We're going through a storm right now,” Justin Fields said, via CHGO.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bears coaching staff and Fields got a lot of criticism after their blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, and the Week 2 game was not much better. Fields completed 16-of-29 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, including a pick six that essentially sealed the game.

Fields also recorded just three yards rushing. His legs are known as his best weapon, and the Buccaneers shut him down from a rushing standpoint. To make matters worse, Khalil Herbert was the Bears' leading rusher, and he recorded just 35 yards rushing.

The Bears had some expectations coming into the year, general manager Ryan Poles dropped a lot of money on linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards, while trading for wide receiver DJ Moore and drafting tackle Darnell Wright to help Fields. The expectation was for Fields to take the leap as a passer this season, and so far that has not happened.

It will not get any easier for Chicago, as they will be on the road to play the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be a hostile atmosphere and a tough place for Fields to get some positive momentum on offense.

It will be interesting to see if the Bears can turn things around at some point in the near future.