Amid a second straight rough loss, the Chicago Bears lost another key weapon when Darnell Mooney left the game in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mooney was initially labeled as questionable to return after suffering a knee injury, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. Ultimately, he did not return to the game but stayed on the sideline as his team faltered in a 27-17 loss.

Mooney did not have a single catch before going down with the injury, as the Bears continued to struggle offensively. He had an impressive touchdown in the opening weekend lost to the Packers, totaling 4 catches for 53 yards at the end of it.

Justin Fields turned in another miserable performance in Week 2, completing just 16 passes at barely over 50%. He had a touchdown, but it was outweighed by two interceptions and a lack of presence in the pocket. Many are calling for a change at QB, with Fields routinely failing to capitalize on open targets and lack of completions to receiver talents.

The Bucs defense had Fields' number on this occasion, holding him in check in the air, and stifling him in the run game with only three total yards. As the Bears injuries mount, his options continue to decrease, and they will await word on Mooney's status this week during practice.

The Bears will regroup before a massive road trip to play the Kansas City Chiefs next week, where the odds will be stacked against them. The spread opened up at -11.5 for KC, but has now flown to -13 as the Chiefs picked up their first victory and the Bears fell to 0-2.