The Chicago Bears have faced plenty of adversity leading into the Week 3 matchup on the road with the Kansas City Chiefs. After defensive coordinator Alan Williams shockingly resigned after just two weeks, the Bears have had to deal with lots of speculation regarding the coaching staff and what the plans would be moving forward. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus did his best to address the controversy with his team before a Week 3 battle with the Chiefs, as he told NFL.com.

“The first thing is, the reason we handled it well is because of the relationships built inside this building leading up this point,” Eberflus told NFL.com. “We have strong bonds with each other and when you have adversity, we pull together. That's what we did with honest communication. We pulled together and leaned on one another. I think (general manager) Ryan (Poles) and myself did a nice job of really understanding, ‘OK, here is how we're going to work through this to keep the main thing, the main thing.'”

Eberflus and the Bears coaching staff has been under fire as of late, as Chicago has failed to capitalize on offseason momentum after losing to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first two weeks. Quarterback Justin Fields made comments this week that raised some eyebrows, noting that he was playing too “robotic” and that coaching was a possible reason for that.

Heading into Arrowhead to take on the Chiefs isn't an easy task, but perhaps the chaos surrounding Matt Eberflus and Chicago's coaching staff will provide some kind of spark for the Bears as they take on the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 3.