Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned from his position on Wednesday, according to Courtney Cronin. Williams was in his second season as defensive coordinator for the Bears.

In a statement, Williams said that he is “taking a step back to take care of my health and family.” Williams thanked several members of the Bears brass, including the McClasky family and general manager Ryan Poles.

“I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again,” Williams said.

There are unconfirmed reports that his home, along with Halas Hall, the Bears practice facility, were raided as part of an undisclosed incident. Jonathan Jones of CBS says the Halas Hall reports are false.

Williams was not present during Chicago's Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Matt Eberflus took over the defensive play-calling. The Bears lost to the Bucs 27-17.

The lack of transparency from both the Bears and reporters who are not disclosing information on the matter leads some to believe this is a very serious or personal matter. Until confirmation about either raid though, everything is speculation.

The Bears had the 29th-ranked defense last season and allowed the most points in the league, with an average of 27.2 per game. Things did not get better in Week 1 this year, as Chicago allowed 38 points to the Green Bay Packers.

The clarity of the Alan Williams situation might not be available yet but what is clear is that the Bears need a new defensive coordinator.