Through the first two weeks of the season, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has not lived up to the preseason hype. As he looks to rapidly improve his play heading into Week 3, Fields seems to have figured out his biggest problem in the early season.

With Fields struggling, Chicago has started their year out 0-2. The quarterback, who is one of the more athletically gifted in the NFL, hasn't been as explosive as he was last season. Fields admitted to playing ‘robotic' to start the year and is looking to revert to his playmaking ways moving forward, via Kevin Fisbain of The Athletic.

“I felt like I wasn't necessarily playing my game. I felt like I was robotic, not playing like myself,” Fields said. “My goal this week is to play football how I know to play football. That includes thinking less and going out there and playing off instincts.”

But after seemingly giving an earnest assessment of his play, Fields' press conference took a turn. As for why he believes he has been robotic, Fields had a shocking, one-word answer, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.

“Coaching,” Fields said.

Head coach Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy are in their second year on the job. They've worked to build their offense around Fields and overall build a new culture on the Bears. Clearly, it hasn't been working with Fields. His blatant call out of the coaching staff shows that while he is frustrated in his own play, it isn't the only factor in Chicago's demise.

But even if the coaching staff hasn't had the best schemes, Fields hasn't been better. Through the first two games of the year, Fields has completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 427 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. His run game has been limited, as Fields has just 62 yards rushing and one score thus far.

Chicago came into the year expecting Justin Fields to be their quarterback of the present and future. But unless his play turns around, the Bears might start losing faith. It appears the quarterback might've already lost faith in the coaching staff.