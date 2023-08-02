NFL Training Camps are not the end-all-be-all for most squads. They still need to test out their new schematics and lineups against other teams. This is why playing time for their core during preseason games is crucial. The Chicago Bears have been a team that seems to be having these chemistry issues during the offseason. Coach Matt Eberflus unveiled how they aim to get ready for the season despite all of these conundrums. Justin Fields remains at the center of this operation and their head coach still aims to keep it that way during their match against the Tennessee Titans.

Justin Fields is set to get some playing time against the Titans. Although, Coach Matt Eberflus was unsure of how much he wanted his Bears QB1 to play during the preseason. He unveiled this intention in his latest statement, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“We actually visited about that this morning. It will be some play time — a little bit in there. But [how much] I’m not sure. We’ll have to continue to discuss that,” he discussed.

The only certainty at this point in time is that Eberflus will field starters against Tennessee. He disclosed the reason behind this call.

“We do have one year of experience, albeit we still have a very young football team. But, I do think they need to get some time in the preseason for sure,” he concluded.

Will the Bears get enough experience during the NFL Training Camp to fare well against other teams during the preseason?