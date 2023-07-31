It sure looks like Justin Fields loves the current state of the Chicago Bears' wide receiving group after a rather eventful offseason for the team.

The wide receiving corps was one of the Bears' weak links in 2022. Darnell Mooney was the no. 1 option for the team, but he largely struggled and an ankle injury didn't help at all as he ended up playing in just 12 games. Overall, no wideout was able to even make 50 catches or reach the 500-yard mark for Chicago, as it's tight end Cole Kmet who led the way with 50 receptions and 544 yards.

Fortunately for the Windy City franchise, the 2023 season is expected to yield different results after they made huge improvements in the position. After trading the no. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to land star wideout DJ Moore, general manager Ryan Poles also brought in TE Robert Tonyan and drafted rookie receiver Tyler Scott in the fourth round. And with Chase Claypool and Mooney still in the fold, the Bears' passing game is certainly looking dangerous.

Field himself agreed with that as he shared his optimism on the team's wideout group.

“I think it changes everything for the offense. I think just knowing those guys' roles and how they're going to be used in the offense. They can take more reps at those certain positions so they're able to get on the same page, we're able to have certain conversations on what guys are running certain routes, to talking about if you see a certain coverage they're going to do this or that,” Fields explained, per NBC Sports.

“It is going to help our team, having those guys set in certain positions rather than trying to find out which receivers do what things best.”

Of course it remains to be seen how the Bears will actually perform on the field. They were the worst team in the NFL in 2022 for a reason, so they still have plenty of issues to address come the new campaign.

However, as Justin Fields highlighted, there's a reason to be optimistic about the team after all the changes they made in the offseason.