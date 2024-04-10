The Chicago Bears are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason as for the future direction of the franchise, as the team is widely expected to take quarterback Caleb Williams out of USC with the number one pick they have courtesy of a previous trade deal they made with the Carolina Panthers, who finished with the worst record in the NFL this past season. Williams will most likely join a Bears squad that has made some serious moves in free agency so far this year, acquiring several star players offensively to help out their young quarterback, as well as trading away former starter Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a draft pick that some fans found to be shockingly low.
Of course, there is also the defensive side of the ball, where the team was not exactly lock down for the majority of the 2023 season, dropping their first four games of the season before finally putting together a solid performance vs the Washington Commanders in Week 5.
One member of that defense is defensive end Montez Sweat, who hopes to lead a resurgence of the franchise this upcoming season. One thing on his mind will be the team's two games vs their NFC North divisional rivals, the Green Bay Packers, who went 2-0 vs the Bears in 2023, both in relatively convincing fashion, under the leadership of young quarterback Jordan Love.
Recently, Sweat stopped by the Green Light With Chris Long podcast, presented by Yote House Media, to give a hilariously blunt hope for the upcoming season as it pertains to the Packers.
“I’m not losing to Green Bay this year. I can’t do it. I can’t do it, man,” said Sweat, per Green Light With Chris Long's official channel on YouTube.
A big offseason for the Bears
As previously mentioned, the Bears have been extremely busy this offseason. The first question to answer was what the team would do about its quarterback situation going forward, as the team had both Justin Fields–who had shown flashes during his time there–along with the number one overall pick and the chance to draft Williams, who has been touted as a generational prospect by some pundits.
The Bears made that decision last month by sending Fields to the Steelers, where he is expected to back up newly signed Russell Wilson.
That move essentially solidified in most fans' eyes the Bears' intention to draft Caleb Williams this upcoming Draft. In preparation for that move, the team has made some moves to restore their offense, including acquiring star wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers, as well as signing running back D'Andre Swift, who most recently played for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Of course, Sweat and the defense will also go a long way in deciding just how much of a turnaround that Chicago can pull off in the coming season. In any case, the NFL Draft is slated to begin with the first round on the evening of April 25.