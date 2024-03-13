Upon news that her husband was headed to the Windy City, Simone Biles couldn't be happier. The legendary gymnast put out several tweets in celebration of Jonathan Owens' two-year, $4.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears.
CHICAGO HERE HE COMES
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024
Biles took joy in how traveling to her husband would be much easier, as seen in her tweet about not needing connecting flights anymore.
I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024
In addition, the four-time Olympic Gold Medalist posted about her admiration for the city of Chicago, particularly the food.
also I just love the city of Chicago
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024
pizza & hotdogs
F YEAH
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024
All in all, the post-signing euphoria comes from Biles being proud of her husband.
so incredibly proud of my husband🤍
the grind never stops! this is just the beginning!
— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) March 12, 2024
Owens inked a contract with the Bears following a one-year stint with the Green Bay Packers. In 2023, the defensive back saw action in 17 regular-season games, tallying 84 tackles (58 solo and 26 assisted) to go with three passes defended and a touchdown resulting from a fumble. In the playoffs, Owens managed seven combined tackles (four solo).
His campaign with the Packers would eventually end following a Divisional Round elimination at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.
Prior to his Green Bay tenure, the safety spent four seasons with the Houston Texans. Owens' best year down in The Lone Star State came in 2022, wherein he started all 17 games while totaling 125 combined tackles (84 solo, 41 assisted) and four passes defended.
Now, Simone Biles will be among those watching in Soldier Field as Jonathan Owens dons the Bears jersey.
Her husband joins a Chicago team that's looking to bolster their secondary after a 2023 struggle. Owens follows Kevin Bynard and Tavarius Moore as new faces in the defensive back rotation.
With the number one pick and the recent signing of D'Andre Swift, the Bears look to make the most out of the offseason for a bounce-back year to take place.