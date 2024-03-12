Head coach Matt Eberflus and the Chicago Bears are currently in the middle of the firestorm that is the NFL free agency period. Eberflus's squad has several question marks to address this offseason, including most notably what they will do at the quarterback position regarding current starter Justin Fields and the number one pick that they happen to own in the upcoming NFL Draft, but the Bears are also taking the time to revamp other parts of their roster, including on defense.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Bears would be signing free agent safety Jonathan Owens, who spent the first portion of his career with the divisional rival Green Bay Packers. The news was first reported by his agent, Sunny Shah, to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, per Bleacher Report.
Of course, Owens is the husband of famed Team USA gymnast and Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles, who recently took to her account on X, the social media platform, to express her excitement at the decision.
“CHICAGO HERE HE COMES,” wrote Biles.
The Olympian also took the time to thank the folks in Green Bay for their support over the years.
“Just wanted to say thank you packer nation for embracing my husband & I (love) green bay will always hold a special place in our hearts!” wrote Biles.
In a vacuum, it would make sense that the Bears would be on the lookout for some help in their defensive backfield, which was one of the many shortcomings on their roster throughout the 2023-24 NFL season.