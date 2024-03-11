The first running back domino of NFL free agency has fallen as the Chicago Bears agreed to terms with D'Andre Swift to a three-year, $24 million contract, per Mike Garafalo.
Swift had a career year in 2023 for the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games. He finished fifth in the NFL in rushing yards and played the most games in a season as a pro. Swift earned the first Pro Bowl selection of his career for his efforts.
This is a huge offseason for the Bears who enter the 2024 league year with over $60 million in cap space and the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Signing Swift indicates Chicago's willingness to spend this offseason and why wouldn’t it with the money it has and the holes on the roster?
The Bears can improve significantly before using the first pick in the draft. Getting Swift and extending Jaylon Johnson is a start, but Chicago could do a lot more before the end of April.
Swift will instantly slot in as Chicago's starting running back after three different players appeared in at least nine games at the position last year. Despite the heavy turnover, the Bears had one of the best rushing offenses in the league, averaging 141 yards per game. Four different players rushed for more than 350 yards and quarterback Justin Fields was the team's leading rusher for a second consecutive season.
That will probably change with Fields expected to be gone from the team this year with Swift as the most logical choice to lead the Bears in rushing. He'll get every opportunity to be an every down back for Chicago.
D'Andre Swift is one of several high-profile running backs available in free agency this offseason. His early signing with the Bears could cause a domino effect on the running back market.