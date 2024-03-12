There is an ongoing trend in NFL Free Agency this year: rival teams are poaching each other's players. The animosity between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers may make one think that members of each organization would not want to jump ship. But, it just happened. Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles' controversial husband, is headed to their rivals.
The Bears are signing Jonathan Owens to a two-year deal, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN. This means that the safety only played a single season with the Packers. Despite the small amount of time he spent with them, Owens put up big numbers for the defensive squad.
His skills in taking a weapon down are still his best asset. The Bears must have seen his forced fumble, fumble recovery, and 84 tackles which made them desire him as a prospective NFL Free Agency signing. Moreover, he knows how to run routes along with wide receivers and tight ends well. This netted him three passes defended last season.
While these numbers were fairly serviceable, it was not the reason why his name was trending in social media. It was instead because most people just recently discovered that he was Simone Biles' husband. Owens also raised eyebrows after claiming that he did not know who Biles was before they dated.
It will be an interesting two years for the Bears with an Olympian on their sidelines. Hopefully, Owens boosts the team back into title contention come Fall.
Bears defense shaping up
The Bears need to keep Caleb Williams satisfied if they want him to stay after getting picked first overall. One of the best ways they could do this is by strengthening their secondary to cut the opposing quarterback's momentum. It looks like the front office is doing just that. Kevin Byard was the first acquisition they made. Owens then followed suit. These two and the other signings likely to come in are going to upgrade the Bears' pass defense quite a lot. Jaylon Johnson, Jaquan Brisker, and the young guns entering this team have veterans who could teach them how to break up plays efficiently.