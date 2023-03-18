What are the Chicago Bears going to do next? They want to get out of the NFL rut, and they believe they have found their long-term quarterback. Nevertheless, have they done a good enough job of rebuilding their roster thus far during NFL Free Agency? What are the remaining gaps? Who are they still looking for as they prepare for the 2023 regular season? Here we’ll look at the 4 best NFL free agents still available to round out the roster of the Bears.

As the offseason has begun, the Bears are faced with a crucial time for the franchise. They already traded their No. 1 draft pick for WR DJ Moore and more picks. Meanwhile, the opportunity to bolster their roster through free agency remains. Heading into his third NFL season, QB Justin Fields will be working with head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles in their second year with the team. However, the Bears still have many gaps to fill across their roster if they hope to make significant improvements in the 2022 season.

To give Fields the best possible chance for success, the Bears must prioritize upgrading their offensive line. It played a significant role in his high sack rate last season. Additionally, they need to improve their wide receiver position to provide more play-making options in the passing game. Having Moore is great, but why stop now, right?

On the other end, the Bears must focus on overhauling their defensive line, their pass rush was one of the weakest in the league. A disruptive force on the line is necessary to give the Bears a fighting chance in the upcoming season.

Let’s look at the best free agents still available to round out the roster of the Bears.

1. EDGE Robert Quinn

The Bears need to make several additions to their defensive line, including interior defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson and edge rusher Robert Quinn. Let’s begin with a possible reunion with Quinn.

With a rich free agency class of mid-tier edge defenders, Quinn’s release from the Philadelphia Eagles makes him a valuable addition to the Bears’ pass rush. Having previously played for the Bears, Quinn’s return to the team would provide a seasoned veteran presence to a young and unproven defense.

18 SACKS for Robert Quinn! He now leads the NFL in sacks and has set a new single-season franchise record for the @ChicagoBears. #DaBears 📺: #NYGvsCHI on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/QSdKkRCLgx — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2022

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While the Bears have signed DeMarcus Walker, expecting him to be a full-time starter from the beginning is a lot to ask. Signing Quinn would not only provide immediate pass-rush capability, but it would also eliminate the need to force a draft pick for a pass-rusher. Alongside bolstering their offense to support Justin Fields, the Bears must ensure that their defense can hold its own weight. Despite having used their expansive cap well so far, there is still much work to be done to improve the team.

2. DL A’Shawn Robinson

Now for A’Shawn Robinson. The Bears are prioritizing finding a dominant interior pass rusher, and Robinson is a potential addition to the team. However, their run defense performed poorly last season. For sure, the team needs someone who can stop the bleeding each week by standing their ground and plugging gaps. Robinson is an excellent defensive tackle who is big, long, and powerful. He can certainly be difficult to move off his spot. Although he is not an elite pass rusher, as a nose tackle, Robinson would still provide immediate help to the team.

3. WR Julio Jones

Even after acquiring Moore, the Bears need to add another wide receiver to bolster their offensive performance. Julio Jones is a potential target, but his health issues make him a risky choice. Of course, it could also make him a cheap pick-up. Jones, a former All-Pro wide receiver, has underperformed in the last two seasons due to significant injuries, missing 14 games during that time. In his 10 appearances for the Buccaneers in 2022, Jones only had 24 receptions for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Yes, Jones should not be the only wide receiver the Bears pursue. Still, he could be a worthwhile addition on a one-year contract with a low price tag. Jones previously signed a three-year, $66 million contract with the Falcons, which was set to expire at the end of the next season. However, the Titans released Jones in 2022, just one year after trading for him. And then, he signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Buccaneers last offseason.

4. OT Donovan Smith

One potential target for the Bears to improve their offensive line is Donovan Smith. He is a recently released offensive tackle from the Buccaneers. Smith has an impressive track record, starting in 124 games from 2015 to 2022. That is the sixth-most of any offensive lineman in the league. However, his pass-rush win rate of 78.3 percent and a run-block win rate of 64.9 percent were some of the worst marks of his career in the past season. That dip, however, can lower his pricetag.

Despite this decline, the Bears need to add more experience to their offensive line after losing some key players. Smith could bring valuable experience to the team, having won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. If he signs with the Bears, his addition could help the team maintain a competitive offensive line. Yes, that’s despite his recent dip in performance.