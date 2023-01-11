The Chicago Bears enter the offseason with an opportunity to turn their franchise around. While the Bears now hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, there are plenty of players Chicago should target on the free agent market.

Chicago will have the most cap space in the NFL when the 2023 offseason officially begins. Having over $111 million, they have almost more than double every other team in the league. The New York Giants will have the second-most cap space in the league. Yet, they will have just over $56 million.

All eyes will be on what the Bears decide to do with the No. 1 overall pick. But while that narrative controls the offseason, these free agents should be players Chicago is already looking to target.

Jakobi Meyers – Wide Receiver

The wide receiver position isn’t the deepest in this year’s free agent class. However, Jakobi Meyers is likely the best WR available. With Chicago in desperate need of WR help, Meyers is a name that should immediately stand out.

Tight end Cole Kmet was actually the Bears best receiver this season, catching 50 passes for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. Darnell Mooney was the team’s best WR, but he caught just 40 passes for 493 yards and two touchdowns. Chicago traded a second-round pick to the Steelers for Chase Claypool, but he ended the year with just 140 receiving yards.

For quarterback Justin Fields to succeed, he needs receiving weapons. The current WR room does not contain an elite receiver to spread the field. Nor does it have someone like Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jefferey, or more recently, Allen Robinson who can downright dominate targets in any single game.

Perhaps Meyers is none of those things. However, he is still just 26-years old and has shown flashes of being a strong, productive NFL receiver.

Meyers has been in the NFL since 2019. In his four-year career – all with the New England Patriots – Meyers has caught 235 passes for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns. He had his career-high in receiving yards – 866 – last season and his career-high in touchdown passes this season.

Meyers has shown he is willing to go up and battle for a ball. At 6’2″, 200 lbs, he has the size and strength to go up against most NFL cornerbacks. He doesn’t solve the Bears’ wide receiver issue completely, but his signing would be a great step in giving Fields a solid cast of play-makers.

Orlando Brown Jr. – Offensive Lineman

Orlando Brown Jr. has made the Pro Bowl four straight seasons. He has become one of the more sturdy fixtures in the NFL at protecting the blindside.

Brown’s rookie season in 2018 was the only time he hasn’t been selected to the Pro Bowl in his career. However, he still appeared in 16 games and started 16. Over his entire five-year career, Brown has allowed just eight sacks total. From Week 10-18 this season, Brown’s 88.7 Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade was third-best among left tackles.

Keeping Fields upright next season will be crucial for the Bears. This past year, Fields was sacked 55 times. That is more than 26 other franchises. Much has been made of Fields’ throwing ability. However, the offensive line’s inability to give him time in the pocket has hurt Chicago’s overall pass game.

Getting a guy like Brown can change that. He is just 26 years old and – by playing for the Ravens and then Chiefs – has blocked for both Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. As the Bears look to build their offense around Fields, adding a player like Brown would give Chicago a foundational piece on the offensive line.

Daron Payne – Defensive Lineman

Daron Payne has been a force for the Washington Commanders since joining the NFL in 2018. His skill in both the run game and in getting to the passer should entice the Bears.

Over his five-year career, Payne has made 291 tackles, 40 for a loss, 55 tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles and 26 sacks. From 2018-2020, Payne’s 86 defensive stops against the run were the most in the NFL, via PFF. However, Payne showed more of his pass rushing prowess this past season, racking up a career-high 11.5.

The Bears finished the 2022 season last in the NFL at just 20. Their leading sacker was rookie safety Jaquan Brisker, who had four. Payne’s 11.5 sacks this past season were tied for 12th-highest in the league.

Chicago’s run defense was also one of the worst in the NFL. They finished 29th in the league, allowing 157.3 yards per game. Payne has proven he can be a difference in stopping the run.

Payne enters the offseason at just 25-years old. He would give the Bears a young defensive-lineman to build around a player that would help fill two of their biggest holes.