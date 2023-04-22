A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The career of former UFC fighter Ray Borg has taken a massive turn for the worse. Ahead of what was supposed to be a high-profile Bellator debut against former champion Kyoji Horiguchi in Bellator 295. However, it has now been reported that not only has the fight been called off, but to make matters worse, Dominance MMA has decided to cut ties with Borg.

According to Curtis Calhoun of MMA News, the decision to drop Borg came after the 29-year-old failed to make weight for his upcoming fight. Borg has reportedly been struggling with cutting weight for this fight, which is why his camp requested that the fight be moved up to bantamweight instead of it being a flyweight bout. Nevertheless, Borg supposedly still refused to make the weight cut, thereby forcing Bellator to call off the fight.

Not long after the decision was made, Dominance MMA then announced that it had opted to drop Borg, which now leaves the veteran without representation. There has been no official word, but you just know that there was a clear dispute between Borg and his management team leading up to this fight, which likely stemmed from the fighter’s inability/refusal to make weight. It now remains to be seen what step Ray Borg will take in terms of his MMA career.

A featherweight bout featuring Yancey Medeiros and Charlie Leary has now been bumped up to the Bellator 295 main card after the cancellation of the Borg vs. Horiguchi fight.