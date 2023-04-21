Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

The Bellator 295 main event is the finale of the Bantamweight Grand Prix when Raufeon Stots and Patchy Mix go to battle. These two went through the gauntlet of the top bantamweight contenders that Bellator has to offer and they are now the last two standing. This has the makings of being one of the best fights in Bellator history and one you certainly will not want to miss. Check out our Bellator odds series for our Stots-Mix prediction and pick.

Raufeon Stots (19-1) has been an absolute stud since joining Bellator MMA going 7-0 with the promotion. He most recently defeated loud-mouthed bantamweight contender Danny Sabatello via a split decision. He now looks to retain his interim bantamweight title against his stiffest test to date in Patchy Mix.

Patchy Mix (17-1) has looked absolutely unbeatable as he dominated the former bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi and one of the favorites to win it all Magomed Magomedov. He is battle-tested against some of the best that Bellator has to offer. Let’s see if that will be enough for him to get past the ultra-talented Raufeon Stots.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator Odds: Raufeon Stots-Patchy Mix Odds

Raufeon Stots: +108

Patchy Mix: -132

How to Watch Raufeon Stots vs. Patchy Mix

TV: Showtime

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Raufeon Stots Will Win

Raufeon Stots took the Bellator world by storm the moment he came into the promotion. He has a fan-friendly style of fighting as well as a personality on the mic. Stots was destined to be a star for Bellator right from the jump. He gets to get to stardom status when he takes on the dangerous Patchy Mix on Saturday night.

Raufeon Stots has a collegiate wrestling background but he uses that to keep his fights on the feet where he is most dangerous. In his fight against Juan Archuleta, he showed the power that he possesses on the feet. Being that Patchy Mix is the most dangerous on the mat as long as Stots can keep this fight on the feet, at his range, and pressing forward he lands the much heavier strikes and possibly put him away late and retain his title.

Why Patchy Mix Will Win

Patchy Mix much like his counterpart Raufeon Stots was a collegiate wrestler turned MMA fighter. But unlike Stots, Mix utilizes his wrestling to take his opponents to the mat where he is a high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt. He has some of the best back takes you will see in this sport and he has a viable path to victory if he is able to get it there.

Mix also isn’t a slouch on the feet either. He has a very tall and rangy frame that he utilizes very well with his kicks to keep his opponents at distance. If he is able to keep away from the power of Stots and land some takedowns he can run away with this fight.

Final Raufeon Stots-Patchy Mix Prediction & Pick

This is the fight that hardcore Bellator fans have been waiting for. The odds on this fight are about right as it should be a closely contested fight throughout. With that said Raufeon Stots has a better chance of fighting his fight. He has the wrestling pedigree to make it hard for Mix to land his takedowns and he is a just bit better and more polished in the striking as well. His cardio, pace, and pressure will wear on Mix as the fight progresses and he takes home the decision victory.

Final Raufeon Stots-Patchy Mix Prediction & Pick: Raufeon Stots (+108)