Opening up the main card at Bellator 295 is the first inaugural men’s flyweight fight between newly signed Ray Borg and Kyoji Horiguchi. This could be the first of many flyweight matchups and this is a great fight to kick things off! Check out our Bellator odds series for our Borg-Horiguchi prediction and pick.

Ray Borg (16-5) was a longtime UFC flyweight and bantamweight contender. He was released after a hard-fought fight against rising contender Ricky Simon which most thought was egregious. He has since gone 3-0 out of the promotion and is now taking on the former Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi.

Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5) is a longtime veteran of this sport, a former UFC, Bellator, and Rizin fighter. He was reigning and defending Bellator bantamweight champion until Sergio Pettis starched him with a spinning back fist. If Bellator is looking to add the flyweight division to the roster, Horiguchi will be one of the fighters in the division. His first order of business is to take out Ray Borg come Saturday night.

Here are the Bellator Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bellator Odds: Ray Borg-Kyoji Horiguchi Odds

Ray Borg: +200

Kyoji Horiguchi: -250

How to Watch Ray Borg vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

TV: Showtime

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Ray Borg Will Win

Weight misses aside Ray Borg is elite competition, especially in the flyweight division. He is a fighter that will always fight for your money win or lose. He has exceptional grappling abilities and that will be the key to his success against a veteran like Kyoji Horiguchi.

He will not be able to just stand and trade with a striker of Horiguchi’s caliber so mixing things up will be his best strategy. As long as he doesn’t think he can go out there and outstrike Horiguchi he has a shot at getting the biggest win of his career.

Why Kyoji Horiguchi Will Win

Kyoji Horiguchi was once considered one of the best fighters in all of Bellator MMA until he hit a bit of a rough patch when he lost his belt to Sergio Pettis. Since that loss, he’s gone 2-1 with his two losses coming against Rizin competition. With that said, Horiguchi still has the ability to fight at the highest level.

Now that Bellator may be bringing the flyweight division to the promotion this could be his time to get back on top. The veteran savviness that Horiguchi possesses could be the key factor in him getting the win over Ray Borg come Saturday night at Bellator 295.

Final Ray Borg-Kyoji Horiguchi Prediction & Pick

It’s going to be very interesting to see if Ray Borg even makes the 125 lbs limit. He hasn’t made that in years and is going against Horiguchi who has been able to make 135 lbs and 125 lbs with no problem. As long as Horiguchi doesn’t get stuck underneath Borg for extended periods of time he should get the job done here. All he has to do is sprawl and brawl his way to a victory and get back on track.

Final Ray Borg-Kyoji Horiguchi Prediction & Pick: Kyoji Horiguchi (-250)