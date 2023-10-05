Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals have had a rough start to the 2023 season, to say the least. Chase has been held without a touchdown through the first four weeks of the season, and the Bengals currently sit at 1-3, fresh off of a road drubbing at the hands of the Tennessee Titans.

Now, Chase is speaking out about what has gone wrong for the Bengals' offense thus far and how he can find ways to be more involved going forward.

“I just gotta be the dog that I am and just be a 100 percent,” said Chase, per Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network. “Just give the team as much effort as I can. I can’t do more extra; they might move me around a bit, but that’s about it. Just give 100 percent.”

In terms of whether this is the longest scoreless streak of his career, the Bengals star apparently thinks that it probably is.

“Probably so, yes. I believe so,” said Chase. “It happens, though. I ain’t running from it. I’m accepting it. It’s gonna happen sooner or later. Hopefully I score four touchdowns in one game for people. Hopefully it’s like that next time I score.”

Chase and newly resigned quarterback Joe Burrow have both been underwhelming to open up 2023, and the Bengals' offense has struggled mightily as a result. The team now finds itself in a must-win position heading into its Week Five matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. That game is slated to kick off at 4:05 PM ET on October 8.