The Cincinnati Bengals suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, losing 27-3 in Week 4. After a promising drive early in the game in which a Ja'Marr Chase catch and run led to a field goal, the Bengals put up zero points the rest of the game. Quarterback Joe Burrow was relentlessly under pressure and the offense could not get anything going.

After the game, Chase was heated. During a postgame interview, Chase exclaimed, “I'm open. I'm always. f***ing open.”

Ja’Marr said Zac called him into his office Monday morning and he thought he was in trouble after the “I’m always F’in open” quote. First thing Zac said: Great F’in interview” Ja’Marr said he had never heard Zac cuss before and was relieved. — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) October 5, 2023

Chase was called into coach Zac Taylor's office the next day and thought he would get in trouble for his comments. Instead, Taylor reaffirmed him saying, “Great F***ing interview,” per Jay Morrison of Pro Football Network.

Though some coaches may not have been happy with one of their stars issuing a message that could be taken critically toward his team, Taylor understood Chase's frustrations. After all, Chase just wants to win and contribute more.

It's understandable that Chase has been feeling annoyed after the Bengals have gotten off to their worst start in the Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow era with a 1-3 record. Despite a slew of weapons in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon along with a top quarterback in Burrow, the Bengals offense has been a shell of themselves.

Through four games, the Bengals rank dead last in total yards, second-last in points per game and rushing, and fourth-worst in passing yards. Due to their struggles, the former Offensive Rookie of the Year only has 248 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. If Cincy wants any chance at returning to the playoffs, they seriously have to turn their offense around. That will begin with a matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals this weekend.