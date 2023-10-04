Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have their backs against the wall. The 1-3 Bengals face an obvious must-win situation against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

Cincinnati got off to an 0-2 start after losing to their AFC North division rivals, the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. It seemed they were on the right track after beating the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. However, the 27-3 thrashing they endured against the Tennessee Titans raised serious red flags heading into the Week 5 encounter with the Cardinals.

Joe Burrow's Bengals started last season 0-2 as well. However, they won their next two games and went on to win consecutive AFC North division titles.

Only 11.6 percent of 161 teams that won one of their first five games made the playoffs since 1990, per NFL Research (via NFL.com's Grant Gordon). Burrow's strained calf has crippled the Bengals' offense – they're 32nd in total offense (1,457 yards) and 31st in points (9.4 per game).

The Cincinnati Bengals Are BROKEN (And So Is Joe Burrow)https://t.co/m2SyLELX8p pic.twitter.com/4WurFkmdtH — J&D Productions (@JDProdNFL) October 4, 2023

Joe Burrow stated the obvious when he spoke with the media on Wednesday.

“We have to be better. We can't…I mean how many touchdowns have we scored? Three touchdowns. That's not near good enough. We've got a ways to go. We've got the guys in that room to do it, we've got the coaches to do it. We're going to continue to be getting better in practice and put our best foot forward on Sunday,” Joe Burrow said.

“I'm optimistic for this week. The last couple of weeks we've gotten through without any serious setbacks. So just going to continue to get better in that way,” Burrow added.

The Bengals have been Super Bowl contenders the past two seasons. Who Dey Nation hopes Joe Burrow and Co. will get their act together against the Cardinals in Week 5.