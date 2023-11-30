Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor talks about facing his brother Press Taylor, the Jaguars' offensive coordinator, ahead of MNF clash

Over the years, we’ve seen the Harbaugh brothers, the Kelce brothers, and many other impressive sibling duos in the NFL. Now, the Taylor brothers are getting set to take center stage as Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor goes up against Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator — and brother — Press Taylor. The two brothers will face each other during primetime on Monday Night Football.

Though this game was originally slated to be a duel between two No. 1 overall picks and playoff contenders, the injury to Bengals QB Joe Burrow could shift the game narrative to focus more on the Taylor brothers, who are both succeeding at the NFL level.

Ahead of the game, Zac spoke on the similarities and differences the two share. “Our voices sound the same. We write the same. Some people would say we look the same. We’re very similar in how we operate and coach,” Zac Taylor said. “One difference: Press is very organized and detailed. I often move from one task to the other without getting off track,” via NFL.com reporter Cameron Wolfe.

Meanwhile, Press Taylor shared his admiration for his older brother as he continues to climb the coaching ladder.