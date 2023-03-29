Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

As much as the game of basketball is decided by scoring, it isn’t the only requirement to win games. To succeed in the NBA, a player must not only have the ability to score but to also contribute in other departments of the game such as rebounding, defense, and facilitating. As a result, some of the best players of the game don’t even score a whole lot to make their presence felt. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 best NBA players who never averaged at least 15 points per game in a season.

10. Joakim Noah

As a two-time All-Star and playing second fiddle to Derrick Rose during his MVP days, Noah’s best single-season scoring average was 12.6 points per game during the 2013-2014 season. But despite the low scoring average, Noah makes up for it with his hustle and defense. In other words, Noah’s impact on the floor transcends the numbers in the stat sheet.

9. Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver is one of the best shooters in NBA history. Although he isn’t a major scorer, the three-point specialist will make opponents pay if left with enough space. Korver, who is a one-time All-Star, may have never reached 15.0 points per game in any single season. However, his career three-point shooting percentage clip of 42.9% proves that he does what his teams mainly ask him to do.

8. Roy Hibbert

During his playing days, Roy Hibbert was a towering presence in the paint at 7’2. Because of this, he was easily the Pacers’ go-to big man. However, despite his size, Hibbert never averaged double figures in terms of rebounding and also never scored averages over 15. Nevertheless, Hibbert is still a two-time All-Star who helped the Pacers become an Eastern Conference contender.

7. DeAndre Jordan

When he was at his peak, DeAndre Jordan lit up Los Angeles during the Lob City era. With explosive dunks, it’s easy to think that Jordan scores a lot in the paint or by catching lobs. However, the former All-Star’s career-high scoring average in a single season is just at 12.7 points per game. Although he never averaged over 15 points a game, Jordan still became the first player to shoot over 70% of his shots from the floor.

6. Udonis Haslem

Considered as the pillar of the Miami Heat franchise, Udonis Haslem has stayed with the Heat for so long to the point that he was in all three of the franchise’s championship squads since 2006. While scoring isn’t Haslem’s forte, the franchise keeps him around because of his veteran experience and leadership in the team’s locker room.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

5. Danny Green

Danny Green is one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA. In fact, he has helped three different franchises reach the pinnacle of the NBA. Although he is a major threat from beyond the arc, Green has yet to post more than 11.7 points per outing in a single season of his career. Nevertheless, championship contenders don’t seem to mind as long as he fulfills his role.

4. Rajon Rondo

When it comes to all-around guards, no one does it as well as Rajon Rondo. Rondo may not drop over 13.7 points per game. However, he’s more than capable of punishing his opponents in scoring when he has the chance. Moreover, his passing coupled with an excellent IQ makes him a deadly playmaker. In fact, he has two NBA championships with two of the most decorated franchises to show for it.

Although Draymond Green scores the least among the Warriors’ Big Three, his leadership, playmaking, and defense have been an important piece in the Warriors’ dynasty. Instead of putting up double-figure scoring averages, Green makes an impact by doing the dirty work and accomplishing the intangibles that make life easier for Curry and Thompson. As a result, the Warriors have won four NBA championships in recent memory.

2. Ben Wallace

While most big men control the paint by scoring inside, Wallace carved out a Hall of Fame-worthy career by protecting the rim. Although he is one of the lowest-scoring Hall of Famers in NBA history, Wallace makes up for it with elite rebounding and blocking. He’s a four-time Defensive Player of the Year, six-time All-Defensive team member, led the league in blocks and rebounding, four-time All-Star, and an NBA champion.

Similar to Ben Wallace, Dennis Rodman’s calling card was defense. As an undersized big man, Rodman’s best single-season scoring average was only 11.6 points per game during his sophomore year. However, Rodman also led the NBA in rebounds in seven different seasons. Furthermore, The Worm also played a solid role in leading the Pistons to a back-to-back and the Bulls to a three-peat.