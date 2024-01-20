The Tennessee Titans have a lot of free agents entering the 2024 NFL free agency period. Which players are worth keeping?

The 2023 season was complete and utter misery for the Tennessee Titans. While most of the AFC South remained competitive all season long, Tennessee was left behind by their peers. An ailing Ryan Tannehill, a multitude of injuries, and a dash of decline from Derrick Henry resulted in a terrible season for them.

There was at least some good that came out of the season. The defense still retained their tenacity from last season. A fierce pass-rush coupled with excellent scheming kept the Titans close in games where they really shouldn't have been. On the offensive side of the ball, Will Levis showed flashes of his capabilities as the lead quarterback. While he didn't ball out like CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson (when he was healthy), we saw enough to at least give him a season to take control.

Now, the Titans have a lot of questions to answer during the 2024 NFL free agency period. They have a few important free agents to consider this offseason. Which Titans free agents deserve to be kept around? Let's look around, shall we.

Derrick Henry, RB

A contrarian here would argue that the Titans should not try to re-sign Derrick Henry. He's on the decline, one would argue. Also, the Miles Sanders deal last season taught teams that giving big money to running backs is just a disaster waiting to happen. Tennessee performed well with Tyjae Spears, after all. Letting him walk would be the smart move…

Well, except for the fact that letting Henry walk for free would be a massive mistake for the Titans. Derrick Henry is by far Tennessee's best weapon on offense. When he's healthy and has the proper support around him, he can make defenses weep and beg for him to stop. He was slightly hindered by injuries last season, but keeping him around is still by far the best option.

The Titans do have to be wary about how much they'll offer to Henry. After all, you also don't want to handicap your finances too much. However, if Tennessee and Henry finds a reasonable middle ground in contract negotiations, then they shouldn't hesitate to bring back the King to Nashville.

A more pressing matter for the Titans is if they're able to convince Derrick Henry to not leave in free agency. It seems like the star running back is set on leaving for greener pastures. If Henry decideds that he wants to play for a Super Bowl contender, Tennessee has no ability to convince him.

Azeez Al-Shaair, LB

One of the more underrated names in the linebacker market, Al-Shaair is a key component of the Titans' game plan on defense. The mobile linebacker was utilized in different situations over the season. Whether it's as a cover linebacker or a rusher in a blitz package, Al-Shahair proved himself to be an incredible piece for Tennessee.

Tennessee might be hard-pressed to find a solid replacement for Al-Shaair if they choose to let him walk. A lot of the top-tier players at his position are older and will command a high price (Lavonte David, Bobby Wagner). Devin White is a possible option, but he's likely to be a pricey option as well.

Al-Shaair, on the other hand, is already familiar with the Titans' scheme (which worked pretty well last season. Keeping him around the team isn't a bad option all things considered.