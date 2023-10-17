Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is getting some good news.

The gunslinger isn't required to have surgery following another ankle injury, this time sustained in a game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tannehill’s currently in a cast diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington. Darlington posted on X that there’s no definitive timeline for recovery, but it's overall good news for the veteran quarterback.

Tannehill injured his right ankle and was taken out of the game for Tennessee in a 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The team is entering a bye week, and the Titans are expected to work with their backup quarterbacks before a Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tennessee will need to find an answer to replace their injured play caller. The Titans are struggling through a 2-4 season, and Tannehill has struggled behind a mediocre offensive line. He's thrown for 1,128 yards in 2023 with just two touchdowns to six interceptions.

The injury is eerily similar to last season, when Tannehill suffered an ankle injury and had to miss two games. The Titans hope that they won't have to deal with the same amount of missed time this season, but that might be the case when dealing with an aging quarterback.

The Titans are expected to work with Malik Willis and rookie Will Levis at quarterback while Ryan Tannehill gets back on the mend. Willis finished the game against Baltimore in London. He was sacked four times, but did go 4-0f-5 passing for 74 yards.

Tennessee will certainly need big things from the quarterback position moving forward if they are going to turn around a losing season.