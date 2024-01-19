Despite rampant speculation that he will leave, Derrick Henry hasn't entirely ruled out a potential return to the Titans.

Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans, at least on a surface level, appear to be heading in different directions. After his legendary tenure with the franchise in which he became known as one of the league's most elite running backs, Henry is now set to enter NFL free agency this upcoming offseason, and many pundits have speculated that the 30 year-old may opt to leave Tennessee behind in an attempt to find a team more suited to compete for a Super Bowl in the immediate future.

Recently, Henry himself spoke on his looming free agency and why the recent firing of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will factor into his decision making process.

“I'm not saying it's closed,” said Henry on a potential Titans return, per Grant Gordon of nfl.com. “But I just feel like they're going in a different direction. I feel like [Vrabel's firing] definitely solidified that. And that's OK. That happens. That's the nature of the business. We want something to last forever. Nothing does, especially in this business. I'll always be a Titan, even if I don't come back. At the end of the day, I want to win the Super Bowl. Wherever that is that gives me the best chance, that's what I want to do. I don't have no bad blood or feel no type of way if I'm not back. It's just what was supposed to happen. The story is already written, we're all just living it.”

NFL free agency is set to begin approximately a month after next month's Super Bowl.