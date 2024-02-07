Do the Mavericks make a move before the trade deadline hits?

The Dallas Mavericks find themselves in a tightrope as they currently find themselves in the 8th seed of the Western Conference standings. A lot of Dallas' inconsistencies have to do with their struggles with injuries through much of the year, especially with the likes of Kyrie Irving, Derek Lively II, and Dante Exum — three fixtures in the Mavs' rotation this season. Nonetheless, they still have some roster issues they need to address to enter the upper echelon of the West. The Mavericks will look to the 2024 NBA trade deadline to make upgrades around Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Dallas is well aware of one of its glaring needs: a long and versatile wing who can provide impact on both ends of the floor. Tim Cato of The Athletic recently noted that the Mavericks are seeking a “tall four with two-way ability” before the February 8th trade deadline.

“The Mavericks’ front office has been active as the deadline approaches, and the team is most interested in a tall four, ideally with two-way ability and solid spot-up shooting, several league sources tell The Athletic.” Additionally, NBA Insider Marc Stein also reported that the Mavs are now putting their focus on landing a power forward at the deadline. Looking at their roster, Dallas does have a glaring need for more size on the wings.

Trade for Kyle Kuzma

Among all the players linked to the Dallas Mavericks throughout this trade season, Kyle Kuzma's name has popped up the most. At this point, the Mavericks' interest in Kuzma is no longer a secret. And it's easy to see why. He fits the bill of that “tall four” who can make an impact on both sides of the floor.

Most of the Mavs' current wings are undersized. At 6-foot-9, Kuzma adds a little bit more size and offers more rebounding, which is one of Dallas' weaknesses this season. The Mavericks currently average 41.5 rebounds per game as a team, which is ranked 25th in the NBA.

Moreover, Kuzma would give the Mavericks another player who can create on his own. Despite the presence of Doncic and Irving, the Mavericks still need a tertiary shot creator who can ease the offensive load off their two stars. Kuzma is capable of putting the ball on the floor and calling his own number.

In addition, Kuzma also helps space the floor for Doncic and Irving with his outside shooting. However, as the primary focus of opposing defenses over the last two years with the Wizards, he hasn't been particularly shooting the ball well. He also isn't the best catch-and-shoot option in the world — he is shooting just 33.5 percent on such shots this season.

Nonetheless, opposing defenses will still need to honor his presence from the outside. On wide open threes, he is making them at a 39.5 percent clip this year. He should be able to generate more easier looks from the field with Doncic and Irving getting much of the attention from opposing defenses.

Kuzma isn't particularly known for his defensive prowess. But he is able to hold his own on that end of the floor thanks to his quick feet and lengthy 7-foot wingspan.

However, the Wizards reportedly don't have any intentions to trade Kuzma at the deadline. With Washington's stance, a deal seems unlikely at this point. Still, a lot could happen within the next 24 hours.

Trade for Dorian Finney-Smith

The reason why the Mavericks are looking for a “tall four” is because they traded their very own last year. So, why doesn't Dallas look to bring back the guy they've been trying to replace in the first place? The Mavs have been linked to their former player Dorian Finney-Smith, whom Dallas sent to the Brooklyn Nets in the Kyrie Irving trade last February.

He likely would not cost as much as Kuzma, given that he only carries a $13.4 million price tag this season. The Nets are reportedly seeking a 1st round pick and a rotation player in exchange for Finney-Smith. Perhaps Richaun Holmes and either one of their 2026 or 2027 1st round pick would be enough to make the reunion happen.

A “tall four, ideally with two-way ability and solid spot-up shooting.” That's exactly what Finney-Smith is. He offers less offensively than Kuzma does, but he is a more sound defender who can bother opposing wings and guards with his length and activity. Like Kuzma, Finney-Smith boasts a 7-foot wingspan.

Moreover, Finney-Smith brings that familiarity factor, having played the first six-plus seasons of his career in Dallas. If the Mavs can't land Kuzma, trading for Finney-Smith would be a solid backup option.