Will the Mavericks trade for Kyle Kuzma?

The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Kyle Kuzma ahead of the NBA trade deadline. However, the Sacramento Kings also have interest in Kuzma, and Dallas is reportedly “pursuing a much wider range of players” than Sacramento, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer adds that the Mavericks are still “connected” to Andrew Wiggins and Dorian Finney-Smith.

The Mavericks are candidates to acquire a versatile forward. Wiggins could make sense, but he's struggled with the Golden State Warriors. A reunion with Finney-Smith is also something to keep an eye on. But Kuzma has quietly enjoyed a productive 2023-24 season with the Washington Wizards and his size and versatility would benefit the Mavs.

Kuzma, 28, is 6'9 and can play either forward position. He's a strong rebounder, currently averaging 6.5 boards per game. He's also a respectable offensive presence, averaging 22 points per contest.

In addition to potentially adding a forward, the Mavericks have also been rumored to be interested in trading for a backup center. Adding depth in the post could be a strategy for the team with the trade deadline right around the corner.

Mavericks' 2023-24 outlook

This Mavericks team features enough talent to contend. They are four games over .500 as of this story's publication, which is quite impressive given the amount of injury uncertainty the team has dealt with during the 2023-24 campaign.

When Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Dereck Lively II are all on the floor, Dallas is capable of upsetting the best teams in the league. This is especially true when Tim Hardaway Jr. is finding the bottom of the net on a consistent basis.

Adding a player like Kyle Kuzma to the roster would enhance Dallas' prowess on both the defensive end of the floor and on the glass. At the very least, Kuzma would give the Mavericks more flexibility on defense. He can guard multiple positions, which would be a bonus without question.

In the end, though, a trade is not guaranteed to come to fruition. The Mavericks still like their current roster and would love to see it in action with everyone healthy. Returning to full strength is Dallas' top priority at the moment, but making a trade still seems to be an option as well.