Will the Mavericks make a trade ahead of the 2024 deadline?

The Dallas Mavericks continue to be linked to forwards ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Andrew Wiggins, however, may not be on Dallas' radar any longer. Sources reportedly told NBA insider Marc Stein that the Mavericks' interest in the Golden State Warriors forward may be “overstated,” via marcstein.substack.com.

Wiggins has previously been mentioned as a trade candidate for the Mavs. Stein reports that Dallas' “priority” is to pursue power forwards. Kyle Kuzma and PJ Washington are the Mavericks' “preferred targets,” according to Stein.

This isn't the first time that the Mavs have been mentioned as potential suitors for Kuzma or Washington. Both players are drawing interest from around the league, though. Additionally, a recent report stated that the Washington Wizards are not interested in moving Kuzma.

Mavericks' NBA trade deadline plans

The Mavericks will be a fascinating team to follow before the deadline. Dallas most recently defeated the Philadelphia 76ers as Kyrie Irving returned from injury. When Irving and Luka Doncic are both healthy, this Mavs team features plenty of potential.

Dallas is looking for a similar result on Tuesday when they battle the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavs are in an interesting spot because although their record (27-23) isn't incredible, they have displayed signs of being a true contender when all of their stars are on the court.

So what does this mean for the NBA trade deadline?

It does appear that the Mavs are interested in making a trade. However, they don't necessarily need to add a star. What Dallas needs is a rebounding/defensive presence or two. Improving their rebounding prowess would be crucial, which is why the Mavs have also been linked to centers such as Bobby Portis and Andre Drummond.

But adding forwards like Kuzma and/or Washington would help Dallas get a little bigger while addressing both their defensive and rebounding needs.