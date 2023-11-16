Bethune-Cookman women's basketball team secured a huge 74-72 victory over Iona in an overtime contest that went the distance.

In an intense nail-biter, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats came out on top with a thrilling 74-72 overtime victory against the Iona Gaels. Despite being down 18-7 in the first quarter, the Wildcats made an impressive comeback, thanks to Chanelle McDonald's outstanding performance, scoring a total of 24 points throughout the game.

Iona started off strong, hitting 6 out of 15 shots and making two three-pointers in the first quarter to take a 15-6 lead. B-CU had a hard time finding their groove, only scoring one point in over six minutes until McDonald's layup ended the dry spell. In the second quarter, the Wildcats got back on track, scoring 21 points on a 9-15 shooting spree, cutting the deficit to six points by halftime. Camerah Langston's consecutive jumpers made it 34-28 in favor of Iona at the end of the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Kerrighan Dunn's jump shot got Bethune-Cookman within three points at 37-34. But Iona fought hard to keep their seven-point lead going into the final quarter. However, Bethune-Cookman dominated the fourth quarter. McDonald hit a jumper that brought the Wildcats within one point, making it 58-57.

It was a series of four consecutive baskets that closed the gap. And then, Dunn's layup gave Bethune-Cookman the lead for the first time at 59-58. But, as the clock hit zero, Iona managed to tie the game at 65-65.

Overtime was intense, with neither team scoring back-to-back baskets until McDonald and Wilson nailed consecutive shots. The Wildcats' defense held strong in the final minute, shutting down Iona's scoring attempts. A clutch free throw from Karianna Woods sealed the victory with a score of 74-72.

Chanell McDonald led the team with 24 points on 9-17 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds (nine offensive). Chanel Wilson also had a solid game with 19 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals. O'Mariyah Tucker made her presence known with three blocked shots. Bethune-Cookman took advantage of second chances, scoring 26 points, and capitalized on turnovers, netting 17 points off of them.

Bethune-Cookman will head to Atlanta to face Georgia State on Wednesday at 12 PM EST.