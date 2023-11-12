Bethune-Cookman came back from a 14-0 deficit to score 31 unanswered points to beat Alabama A&M in a weekend shocker.

Bethune Cookman stunned the HBCU world with a 31-14 win over Connell Maynor and Alabama A&M Univeristy to notch their second SWAC victory. Heading into their rivalry matchup against Florida A&M, the Wildcats have won two straight games over Mississippi Valley and now the Bulldogs.

Alabama A&M looked to have firm control of the game from the start Alabama A&M's defense forced a turnover, recovering a fumble by Bethune-Cookman. Seizing the opportunity, the Bulldogs quickly capitalized and scored a touchdown, grabbing a 7-0 lead. They continued their offensive dominance, extending their lead to 14-0 with another touchdown.

However, the Wildcats refused to back down. From the second quarter on, Bethune-Cookman made a comeback and scored 31 unanswered points. With a solid rushing and passing attack, Bethune-Cookman steadily chipped away at Alabama A&M's lead.

They took control of the game at the 9:14 mark in the fourth quarter after a 52-yard run touchdown run by Mar'Kai Shaw. The successful PAT put the Wildcats 17-14. They eventually went on to win 31-14.

Turnovers played a crucial role in the outcome of the game, with both teams experiencing their fair share of interceptions and fumbles. Each team had opportunities to convert these turnovers into points but ultimately fell short.

Bethune-Cookman's defense stepped up when it mattered most, shutting down Alabama A&M's offense and denying them any further scoring opportunities. Their exceptional performance allowed the Wildcats to maintain their lead and secure the win.

With this victory, Bethune-Cookman improves their record to 3-7 overall and 2-5 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). They have now won two consecutive games after a challenging start to the season.

Alabama A&M, on the other hand, falls to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the SWAC. Despite their early lead, they were unable to sustain their momentum and ultimately suffered their first loss against Bethune-Cookman since 1978.

Bethune-Cookman looks to finish the season strong against Florida A&M University in the Florida Classic next Saturday. Meanwhile, Alabama A&M finishes the season against Mississippi Valley in a Thursday night primetime game.