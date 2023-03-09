The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Our Big 12 Tournament odds series has our TCU Kansas State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU Kansas State.

The college basketball season has been defined by the Big 12 Conference’s top-to-bottom quality. The Big 12 should get seven of its 10 teams into the NCAA Tournament for sure, and eight if Oklahoma State can beat Texas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. Before the season began, TCU was viewed as a top-20 team.

Guess what? Kansas State has played like a top-15 team this season under a first-year head coach.

Jerome Tang earned Big 12 Coach of the Year honors by leading the Wildcats to the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. No one saw this coming in a league with Kansas, Texas, Baylor, and TCU. Tang has been able to create the right culture, construct a cohesive roster, get great effort from his players, and find a collection of tactics that works on the court for the Wildcats. Kansas State is in position to get a No. 3 seed at the NCAA Tournament. It has been a magical season for the Cats.

TCU has endured an injury-riddled season. The Frogs have been inconsistent because Mike Miles and Eddie Lampkin have missed a lot of games. The starting five hasn’t been able to take the floor many times. With a few days of rest, TCU hopes to reload and make a run at the Big 12 Tournament. If it does, no one will be surprised. Jamie Dixon has built TCU to a great height and hopes to make a real climb to a lofty perch this March with a talented team. Provided that the Horned Frogs can stay healthy, they can be a real headache for their opponents.

Here are the TCU-Kansas State Big 12 Tournament odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

Big 12 Tournament Odds: TCU-Kansas State Odds

TCU Horned Frogs: -2.5 (-102)

Kansas State Wildcats: +2.5 (-120)

Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

How To Watch TCU vs. Kansas State

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET, 6:30 p.m. PT

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

The Horned Frogs have spent so much time this season without Mike Miles and Eddie Lampkin on the court that they have been able to give a lot of minutes to their bench players. Guys have been able to develop and learn more about themselves. With Miles and Lampkin back on the floor, TCU now has a deeper team with more players who understand what needs to be done, more players who can contribute to the cause. A lot of people in college basketball are waiting for the TCU breakout, provided this team stays healthy and can remain intact for the next few weeks. TCU has a lot to prove, and this could be a coming-out party of sorts in Kansas City at the Big 12 Tournament. TCU did not have to play a first-round game on Wednesday, so the Frogs should be fresh.

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread

If the Wildcats play the way they have played for nearly all of the season — save for a brief mid-February lull when they seemed to lose steam — they should win. They have been a better and more consistent team than TCU this season. Sure, part of that might be attributable to TCU’s injuries, but it remains that Kansas State has had more cohesion on the court and is likely to play a more polished, precise game.

Final TCU-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to determine which team will play its best ball here. Stay away from this one.

Final TCU-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: TCU -2.5