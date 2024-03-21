The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Utah State Aggies. Check out our Men's March Madness odds series for our TCU Utah State prediction and pick. Find how to watch TCU Utah State.
The Utah State Aggies have been one of the bigger and more pleasant surprises of the college basketball season. You have seen the Mountain West put six teams into the NCAA Tournament. The San Diego State Aztecs made the national championship game last year and were a natural pick to win the league. It was going to be hard to go through the Aztecs and win the Mountain West. Colorado State, New Mexico, Nevada, and Boise State were also formidable tournament-quality teams. The idea that Utah State was going to make the NCAA Tournament seemed logical enough, but the idea that Utah State would rise to the top, win the Mountain West, and become the No. 1 seed in the Mountain West Tournament seemed quite improbable. Yet, it happened. Danny Sprinkle coached the heck out of this Utah State team. The former Montana State coach worked wonders with the Aggies and drew national attention for the quality of work he did in Logan. Sprinkle has been rumored as one of the top candidates to take the open head coaching job at the University of Washington, which fired Mike Hopkins. Sprinkle's stock is rising, and as a result, Utah State is worth taking seriously entering March Madness.
Jamie Dixon has done a remarkable job as the head coach of TCU. The TCU basketball program had not done much of anything in the 36 seasons preceding Dixon's arrival. From 1972 through 2017, TCU made exactly two appearances in the NCAA Tournament. In the past seven seasons (one in which the NCAA Tournament was canceled because of the pandemic in 2020), TCU has reached the NCAA Tournament four times under Dixon. That's how good he has been at elevating the Horned Frog program. TCU has attained annual relevance in the Big 12 and across the country. Winning another NCAA Tournament game will continue to boost the Frogs' profile.
Why TCU Could Cover the Spread
The Horned Frogs have been through the wars in the Big 12 Conference, one of the toughest top-to-bottom leagues in the country and a place where good teams beat each other up every week. Going through that gauntlet and enduring a lot of losses while forging some quality wins has left TCU battle-tested and hardened entering March Madness. Stepping out of the Big 12 will liberate TCU and make this team play more freely and confidently. TCU will physically dominate Utah State and pull away for a comfortable win.
Why Utah State Could Cover the Spread
The Aggies are a conference champion which is getting 4.5 points. USU could lose by four and still cover. This game feels like a coin flip in terms of who will win outright, so naturally, the team getting several points is a very attractive choice against the spread. It's simple math in this case.
Final TCU-Utah State Prediction & Pick
The conference champion is the underdog. The team which finished in the middle of the Big 12 is the favorite. This is a real opportunity to take advantage of betting on the better team as an underdog. Take Utah State.
