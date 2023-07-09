We're back with a prediction and pick for the fifth BIG3 Basketball game on Sunday's slate from New York City. The Aliens (0-2) will be taking on the Killer 3's (1-1) as both teams try to find their groove. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Aliens-Killer 3's prediction and pick.

The Aliens have dropped both of their games to the Ball Hogs and Ghost Ballers and are looking like they might run into some struggles this year with their smaller lineup. They'll look to try and sink their three-pointers this time around against another quick shooting team. Their lineup features Dusan Bulut, Tomislav Ivosev, Kostja Mushidi, Janis Timma, Alonzo Gee, Derrick Byars, and coach Rick Mahorn.

The Killer 3's lost their opening game to a much better Tri-State squad, but they managed a great following performance against 3's Company. They were the hotter shooting team and present a ton of problems when their 3's are falling. Their lineup reads Franklin Session, Donte Greene, Josh Powell, Dominque Johnson, Javier Carter, and coach Charles Oakley.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Aliens-Killer 3's Odds

Aliens: +2.5 (-122)

Killer 3's: -2.5 (+100)

Over (94.5): -110

Under (94.5): -110

How to Watch Aliens vs. Killer 3's

Stream: Paramount+, BIG3.com

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET/ 1:40 p.m. PT

Why Aliens Will Win

The Aliens are usually a solid three-point shooting team and it's how they make their money, but they haven't been cashing in on much to start this season. They've dropped two games already and in a six-game season, could prove costly. They'll need to get a hot hand from beyond the arc or find different ways to score if they want to have any chance.

Dusan Bulut is usually reliable from three, but he's struggled to score significant totals in their first two outings. The Aliens don't have a ton of quickness or athleticism on their lineup, but they make up for it with size and the ability to make deep-range shots. Look for them to be aggressive once again from beyond the arc and see if they can shoot themselves to their first win.

Why Killer 3's Will Win

The Killer 3's have a very dangerous lineup and can put up scoring bunches in a hurry. They play with a ton of energy and are one of the few teams that focus on rebounding as a unit. Frank Nitty is their lifeblood offensively and gives their lineup a massive boost when he's hitting his shots. The addition of Javier Carter as a slashing point guard has been huge for them as they continue their high-paced brand of basketball.

The Killer 3's will win this game if they show up hungrier than the Aliens. The Aliens will look to force a lot of triples to stay in this game, so it'll be vital for the Killer 3's to continue their strong rebounding and make shots in return. If they can move the ball generously and cut to the hoop aggressively, they should be able to win as slight favorites.

Final Aliens-Killer 3's Prediction & Pick

The Aliens' only shot to win this game will be hitting their threes and getting hot from the floor. Otherwise, the Killer 3's are playing better as a team right now and have a lot more confidence. For the prediction, let's go with the energetic Killer 3's to get a sizable win over the struggling Aliens.

Final Aliens-Killer 3's Prediction & Pick: Killer 3's -2.5 (+100)