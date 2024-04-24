Jeff Kwatinetz, co-founder of the BIG3 league, revealed Wednesday that Caitlin Clark, the prodigious talent from Iowa basketball, was poised to earn a whopping $15 million from a deal that would allow her to play in the BIG3 while also pursuing a WNBA career.
The BIG3's offer, first detailed last month, proposed a $5 million deal for Clark to participate in just 10 games, an unprecedented amount in women's basketball. However, further details shared by Kwatinetz via TMZ suggest that the total package was even more lucrative, combining a $10 million salary over two years, a share of team ownership, half of the merchandising revenue and a stake in a BIG3 documentary with a seven-figure advance.
Kwatinetz expressed concern that “male agents and executives controlling the sport” might not have fully communicated the full scope of the offer to Clark.
Adding to the allure of the deal, the contract also guaranteed that Clark would be coached by Nancy Lieberman, a respected two-time Hall of Famer. Kwatinetz likened Clark joining the BIG3 to the impact Lionel Messi would have in the MLS, suggesting her participation could significantly elevate the league's profile and influence.
The offer to Clark would have positioned her as the highest-paid women's player for participating in just 10 games. Clark, known for her record-breaking NCAA performances and anticipated upcoming season as the Indiana Fever's first pick in the WNBA draft, have significantly influenced the visibility and marketability of women's basketball.
Ice Cube himself confirmed the offer's authenticity when the news first broke, stating on X, formerly Twitter, “BIG3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark. Why wouldn’t we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3.”
The BIG3, a league that uses a three-on-three format, has designed its offer to allow Clark to participate in the WNBA simultaneously, with minimal scheduling conflicts.
Despite the potential benefits, the timing of this offer is complex given the ongoing legal tensions between the BIG3 and the NBA, which oversees the WNBA. The conflicts include a U.S. Department of Justice antitrust investigation into allegations of the NBA attempting to undermine the BIG3.
Caitlin Clark’s WNBA Earnings are a stark contrast to BIG3 windfall
While Clark’s earnings from the BIG3 offer are eye-popping, her salary from the WNBA paints a starkly different picture. As the first pick for the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft, Clark is set to earn a rookie salary of $76,535 for the season. This figure is anchored in the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement established in January 2020, which sets a predetermined scale for player salaries.
The financial disparity between men’s and women’s professional basketball is notable. For comparison, Victor Wembanyama, the NBA’s 2023 No. 1 draft pick, is expected to earn $12 million this season. The vast gap has spurred ongoing debates regarding the valuation of female athletes and the economic structures of professional leagues. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has addressed these concerns, noting the league's efforts to grow through new media rights deals and sponsorships that could potentially enhance player compensations in the future. Despite the league celebrating its 27th anniversary, Engelbert often describes the WNBA as still navigating the economic realities of a “startup league.”
Clark’s modest WNBA salary could potentially increase with additional earnings from endorsements and possible overseas play during the offseason, a common practice among WNBA players seeking more lucrative opportunities. Her NIL valuation alone was estimated to exceed $3 million during her college career, pointing to her significant marketability. Furthermore, the collective bargaining agreement allows for a player like Clark to earn up to $250,000 as a WNBA ambassador.
As Clark navigates her professional career, the contrast in her earnings between the BIG3’s offer and her WNBA salary underlines a broader conversation about pay equity in sports and could play a crucial role in reshaping how female athletes are compensated, potentially influencing the negotiations of the WNBA's next collective bargaining agreement post-2025.