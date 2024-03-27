In a recent episode of his podcast, former NBA star Kenyon Martin made headlines by claiming that Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark wouldn't be able to score a single point in the BIG3 league, despite an unprecedented $5 million offer from the league's co-founder, Ice Cube. Martin, along with Gilbert Arenas, discussed the physicality of the BIG3, comparing it to “prison ball” and highlighting the challenges Clark would face, especially when matched against seasoned players.
“It’s a step under prison ball,” Martin said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, via the Gils Arena Show. “Could you imagine her getting stuck down on Reggie Evans? Just for shits and giggles if this was a real thing. Could you imagine Reggie guarding her for one? It’s 3-3, she can’t hide nowhere. She would not score one point. It’s 3-on-3, she can’t hide nowhere.”
Arenas also doubted Clark's ability to score in the league, a sentiment Martin agreed with.
“She would not score. She would not score one point,” both men said.
The conversation comes in the wake of Ice Cube's BIG3 league extending a groundbreaking $5 million offer on Wednesday to Clark, setting the stage for her to become the highest-paid women's basketball player for a 10-game stint. The offer not only marks a historical moment for women's basketball but also positions Clark, the most popular figure presently in college basketball, at the center of a potential sports paradigm shift.
Meanwhile the league founder, Ice Cube, appears to have plenty of faith in Clark.
“The skeptics laughed when we made Nancy Lieberman the first female coach of a men's pro team, and she won the championship in her first year,” Ice Cube said in his initial statement announcing Clark's offer. “Then Lisa Leslie won it all in year two. With our offer, Caitlin Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women athletes.”
Clark has shattered NCAA scoring records and has been a key factor in Iowa's success, leading them to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament where the Hawkeyes will face Colorado on Saturday. With her likely selection as the first pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, the BIG3 offer adds another layer to her career.
The BIG3, known for its 3-on-3 format and featuring former NBA players and international athletes, proposed the deal with minimal scheduling conflicts, allowing Clark the opportunity to participate in both the BIG3 and WNBA. Beyond the base salary, the package includes potential earnings from merchandise and sponsorship deals, significantly eclipsing the top WNBA salary last year of $242,000.