The Chicago Bears have had a disappointing season so far. Well, at least that depends on your frame of reference. As the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline approaches, the team must address their biggest need to see where things go. In this article, we will discuss the Bears' season so far, their biggest need, and potential trade targets to address that need.

First, let's just see that it seems fitting the 2023 trade deadline lands on Halloween this year. Some teams will trick, while others get a treat. In 2022, the Bears traded away two defensive players, Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn, ahead of the trade deadline. They also made the ill-fated decision to acquire wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Regardless of what you think of those moves, general manager Ryan Poles has proved he isn’t gun-shy when it comes to shaking up the roster. We should expect him to be active again this year.

The Chicago Bears' Season So Far

The Bears have had a difficult start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 2-5 record. They have struggled in recent years, with a franchise-record 10-game losing streak in the 2022 season, which ended with an NFL-worst 3-14 record. However, the Bears got their first win of the season in Week 5, with a 40-20 victory over the Commanders. That was thanks to three touchdown receptions from DJ Moore. They followed that up with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings that came before a win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.

Having said that, the Bears have allowed 25 or more points in each of the games they've lost dating back to last season. That is an NFL record for a streak to that degree. As such, they have a 38 percent chance of earning the No. 1 pick in the draft for the second straight season.

Here we will look at the biggest need that the Chicago Bears must address at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline.

The Bears Need a Better Pass Rush

For the Bears, they need to have a future-forward mindset at the deadline. They need to see that acquiring skilled players at the 2023 trade deadline will yield benefits in 2024 and beyond.

That said, remember that despite the addition of Yannick Ngakoue, the Bears are still missing a top-tier defensive end on their roster. There are reports of available players who could fill this significant gap in Chicago's defense.

Furthermore, there appears to be a shortage of elite talent among edge rushers in the 2024 NFL draft class. In the last two NFL drafts, EDGE rushers have been prominently featured at or near the top of the draft. However, when we take an early look at the 2024 class, it's challenging to identify anyone deserving of a top-10 pick.

This situation is kinda similar to last year's wide receiver pool at the 2022 trade deadline. The Bears needed a receiver, but the 2023 free-agent market didn't appear promising. Therefore, Poles took a chance on Claypool at the deadline. Given the shortage of dominant pass rushers in the upcoming draft class, Poles might consider making another trade this year. Here are some potential targets to address their biggest need.

Potential Targets

Danielle Hunter

Trying to acquire Danielle Hunter from the Vikings would be intricate. Inter-divisional trades are rare and often come at a premium. Nonetheless, Minnesota Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has already completed multiple deals with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, so why not entertain one with Chicago? In addition, the Vikings have reportedly received inquiries about Hunter. However, it's uncertain if Minnesota is willing to part ways with their best defensive player.

Remember that Hunter is in the final year of his current contract and would require an extension. At 28 years old, a new deal would likely be relatively affordable, but the trade's cost itself may be higher than what Bears fans would prefer.

Nevertheless, for a player with a league-leading nine sacks in seven games and still in his prime, no price may be too high for Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus.

Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby has been one of the NFL's most effective pass rushers this year. Yes, Bears fans were relieved to see him have a subpar game against Chicago in Week 7. Still, he's elite. He recently signed a four-year, $94 million contract with the Raiders before the 2022 season. However, the Raiders are on the brink of a complete meltdown, with rumors of discord in the locker room among star players. Josh McDaniels' job is also reportedly in jeopardy.

Another disappointing loss similar to their Week 7 game could prompt the Raiders to become sellers at the deadline. As such, acquiring Crosby would demand significant draft assets and possibly a player in return. While this prospect may seem unlikely, Poles should still explore the possibility. The upside is just too tantalizing.

Looking Ahead

The Chicago Bears have had a disappointing season so far, but they can turn things around by addressing their biggest need at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline. The team must strive to improve its pass rush. Danielle Hunter and Maxx Crosby are two potential trade targets that could significantly improve the Bears' offensive line.