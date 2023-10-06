After starting their season out 0-2, the Washington Commanders have now lost three straight and are coming off an embrassing defeat to the Chicago Bears. Still, head coach Ron Rivera doesn't think it's time for the Commanders to hit the panic button.

Rivera stated that there would be no changes to the coaching staff coming off their Week 5 loss, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd team.

Washington was able to come away with two close victories against the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos through the first two weeks. Then, in Week 3, they were clobbered by the BIlls 37-3. Their bad luck has only continued flowing, as they took a narrow overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, 34-31.

Week 5 however exposed the Commanders as having serious holes on their roster. Washington allowed the Bears to gain 451 yards of total offense. While they gained 388 yards themselves, the Commanders looked lifeless at the break, trailing 27-3, ultimately the defecit was too much to overcome.

With their third straight loss, questions are now surrounding the future of head coach Ron Rivera, alongside all of his assistants. The organization was just sold to a group led by Josh Harris. Perhaps that ownership group decides to bring a coaching staff to their liking. In that case, Rivera and company would undoubtedly be shown the door.

But for now, Rivera and his enire coaching staff is safe. Their leash will only grow shorter as the losses pile up however. Washington has run their losing streak to three. Another L and the coaching may not be as safe as Rivera believes.