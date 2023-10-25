The Chicago Bears ran over the Las Vegas Raiders 30-12 this past weekend. Despite the Raiders having the more experienced quarterback in Brian Hoyer, the Bears offense rolled past the Raiders behind undrafted free agent rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent.

Bears tight end Cole Kmet opened up on how the Raiders did not look energized for the matchup.

“It seemed like they were a little jet-lagged, I'm not gonna lie. I'm serious, the team we saw on tape was not the team that we played in my opinion,” Kmet told Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown on their podcast. “Bro, they were gassed. You could tell. We would the run the ball a couple times and if we got that first first-down and then the next play we got a good six-yard chunk play on a run, they were done,” via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

#Bears TE Cole Kmet says the #Raiders looked jetlagged and were completely gassed on Sunday. "The team we saw on tape was not the team we played." Full episode with the St. Brown bros: https://t.co/jLVNRTWpvr pic.twitter.com/CTee7PuRQQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 25, 2023

The Raiders truly had no answers for the Bears run game, which raced for 173 total yards. D'Onta Forman led Chicago with 16 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Darrynton Evans finished second for the Bears with 14 carries for 48 yards. What's most surprising about the success of the Bears' rush attack was they did not have Justin Fields. Even without one of the NFL's best rushing quarterbacks, Chicago had no issues running the ball.

The ease of the run game allowed the Bears to control the clock and flow of the game as they held the ball for over 34 minutes of the game. It also provided support for Bagent in his first start. The former DII quarterback went 21-29 for 162 yards and a touchdown in the win.