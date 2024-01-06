Buffalo Bills running back Leonard Fournette has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday night’s Week 18 game against the Miami Dolphins, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

The Bills will win the AFC East if they can beat the Dolphins in the final game of the regular season.

Fournette made his Bills debut in Week 16 and ran five times for 20 yards in a 24-22 win over the Chargers. He also had a kickoff return that he ran back for 17 yards.

The Bills continue to have James Cook, Latavius Murray, and Ty Johnson as other options in the backfield against the Dolphins.

Last season may have been Fournette's worst year statistically. He finished with just 668 rushing yards, 523 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns. Leonard Fournette only averaged 3.5 yards per attempt, which is the second lowest average throughout his career.

Fournette signed with the Bills ahead of the team's Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills have struggled in the run game this season, with James Cook and Latavius Murray getting the majority of the workload.

During his previous six campaigns for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fournette has racked up 4,478 rushing yards on 1,132 carries, 312 catches for 2,219 yards, and 41 total touchdowns.

Even more intriguing for the Bills as they make their playoff push is that Fournette has earned the nickname “Playoff Lenny” for his postseason exploits with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

In the Buccaneers' Super Bowl winning season of 2020, Fournette had 64 postseason carries for 300 yards with 18 catches for 148 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bills are hoping that Fournette has one more stellar postseason stretch in him.