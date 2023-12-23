The Bills have officially promoted Leonard Fournette to the active roster.

The Buffalo Bills plan to keep their playoff hopes alive as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. However, the running back group is banged up. For that reason, the team decided to give Leonard Fournette a shot.

Fournette will serve as the main depth piece behind James Cook, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Bills will have a bruiser of a running back to help in short-yardage situations.

“The Bills are elevating RB Leonard Fournette from the practice squad to play in tonight's game against the Chargers, as the player once dubbed Lombardi Lenny is set for his first action of the season. Depth behind standout James Cook.”

This is a smart move for the Bills. Especially considering the depth behind Cook isn't the greatest. At the very least, Leonard Fournette can bring consistency and leadership to the backfield.

With that said, James Cook is very much at the head of the pack for the run game in Buffalo. He's become an elite playmaker for the Bills since the teams changed their offensive coordinator situation. So, Cook will be the featured back, but Fournette should get his fair share of work as well.

Last season may have been Fournette's worst year statistically. He finished with just 668 rushing yards, 523 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns. Leonard Fournette only averaged 3.5 yards per attempt, which is the second lowest average throughout his career.

Look for the Bills to run the offense through Josh Allen, as he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league. But they're not going to shy away from what's been working either. So we should expect a big game from James Cook with Leonard Fournette filling in when needed.